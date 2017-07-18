Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
14495
Amount
$1,019.22
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

J&G Development Corporation, et al.
2000 Ave. Of The Stars
Los Angeles California 90067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
J & G DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
170.00 
Legal Frontage
45.30 
Average Depth
170 
Lot Square Ft.
7650 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 