Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 882827
- Amount
- $8,289.78
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge T. McCormick
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Kasib Husain, et al.
2995 Scarborogh RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
