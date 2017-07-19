Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
14497
Amount
$680.05
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Richard Hale Jr., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4096 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1024
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2048
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2048
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2048
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2048
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
1024
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 