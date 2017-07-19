Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
14502
Amount
$454.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Melody Dorisa McDaniel, et al.
27401 Detroit Rd, Apt. D16
Westlake Ohio 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
McDANIEL, MELODY DORISA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 