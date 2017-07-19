Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 14513
- Amount
- $1,540.48
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Complete 360, LLC, et al.
8187 Scenic Meadow Dr., Unit B304Laurel Maryland 20724
