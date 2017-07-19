Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
882956
Amount
$929.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bernice Cousar, et al.
15916 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COUSAR ENTERPRISES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3636 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4680 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1178
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1178
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1178
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
600
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1197
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1197
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1197
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1197
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 