Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 18, 2017
Case Number
14526
Amount
$1,327.47
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hakeen Kaliq Makin, et al.
12617 Guardian Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANKS, BOBBIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
101.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
101 
Lot Square Ft.
3838 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 