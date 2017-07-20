Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 18, 2017
Case Number
14528
Amount
$3,255.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

3851 Monticello, LLC, et al.
23240 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 601
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BIEGELEISEN, AVROHOM ABBA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
176.00 
Legal Frontage
70.00 
Average Depth
176 
Lot Square Ft.
8800 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 