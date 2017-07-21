Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
883013
Amount
$10,800.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

William B. Pecsok Living Trust, et al.
4521 Silver Gate Dr.
Castle Rock Colorado 80108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
NC 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
580 
Use Area
3585 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DAY CARE CENTER 
Neighborhood
41081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
1685.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14060 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1956
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
3585
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3585
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 