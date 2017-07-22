Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
883062
Amount
$2,627.62
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joe W. Burress, et al.
3628 West 107th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
11512 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
50004 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
13.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
0.27100 
Land Use
SECONDARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
13.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11788 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
B/M
Floor Area
10753
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
8065
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2688
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
759
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
759
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
759
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 