Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 17, 2017
Case Number
883071
Amount
$1,199.82
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anna Chambers, et al.
1786 East 47th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Chambers, Anne 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
25073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9058 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 