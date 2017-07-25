Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 14586
- Amount
- $2,038.83
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Michael Winzig, et al.
4314 Southwest 3rd AveCape Coral Florida 33914
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-11B
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 320
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 45007
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.67800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 160.40
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 29539
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV