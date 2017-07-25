Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 21, 2017
Case Number
14595
Amount
$1,012.55
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Omar Bradley, et al.
7801 Wade Park Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRADLEY, OMAR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
656 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
560.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7840 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1969
Effective Age
1968
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
656
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
656
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 