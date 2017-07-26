Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 24, 2017
Case Number
14601
Amount
$3,665.16
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

In the Black Enterprises, LLC, et al.
9604 Mt Auburn
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IN THE BLACK ENTERPRISES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
5796 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 