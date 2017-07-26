Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 19, 2017
Case Number
883217
Amount
$61,349.07
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA
1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Louie Kriaris, et al.
2203 Lakewood Ave.
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
5372 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
57083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.40 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
852
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2749
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
25
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2623
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1924
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
825
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2623
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 