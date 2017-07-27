Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 14632
- Amount
- $3,102.43
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Impact Home Buyers, LLC, et al.
6545 Market Ave. N., Ste. 100North Canton Ohio 44720
About your information and the public record.