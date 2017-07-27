Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
14638
Amount
$5,163.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Rodney Reynolds, et al.
2488 E. 82nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REO SOLUTIONS USA, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
3360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 