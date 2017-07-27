Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 20, 2017
Case Number
883332
Amount
$767,099.18
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Cygnus SBL Land, LLC
3060 Peachtree Rd., Nw, Ste. 1080
Atlanta Georgia 30305

Plaintiff's Attorney

Lisa Arlyn Lowe
Buckley King
600 Superior Avenue E
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Laconte Enterprises II, et al.
28980 White Road
Willoughby Hills Ohio 44092
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
P-C-M 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
640 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
30010 
Total Buildings
Acreage
9.26000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
1505.50 
Legal Frontage
171.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
403366 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 