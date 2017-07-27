Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 883332
- Amount
- $767,099.18
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Cygnus SBL Land, LLC
3060 Peachtree Rd., Nw, Ste. 1080Atlanta Georgia 30305
Plaintiff's Attorney
Buckley King
600 Superior Avenue E
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Laconte Enterprises II, et al.
28980 White RoadWilloughby Hills Ohio 44092
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- E
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- P-C-M
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 640
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 30010
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 9.26000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 1505.50
- Legal Frontage
- 171.70
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 403366
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-