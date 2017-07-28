Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
14650
Amount
$8,273.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joyce F. Tuck, et al.
3879 E. 93rd St.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THE KHENEMU GROUP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3178 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NIGHTCLUB 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
766.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1938
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3178
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2353
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
3178
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 