Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
14655
Amount
$504.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Benzellar Pride, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1475 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4270 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
885
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1475
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1106
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
885
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
590
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 