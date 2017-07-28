Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
14661
Amount
$458.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

1940 W. 96 Properties, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 360372
Cleveland, OH 44136
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IB PROPERTY HOLDINGS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1624 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
51075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
107.00 
Legal Frontage
41.50 
Average Depth
107 
Lot Square Ft.
4387 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 