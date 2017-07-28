Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 21, 2017
Case Number
883363
Amount
$4,799.15
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management and Development Corp., et al.
1313 East 89th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THREE C'S MANAGEMENT AND DEVEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5434 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
116.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7178 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1358
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
398
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2717
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
398
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
2717
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2717
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2717
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 