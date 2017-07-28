Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 21, 2017
Case Number
883384
Amount
$2,166.75
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Timothy Michael Dwyer, et al.
4472 East 158th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HAM, GLENTOLA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 