Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 21, 2017
Case Number
883393
Amount
$19,669.72
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Middlebury Banc, et al.
5 N. Arlington St
Akron Ohio 44305
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
9259 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.42100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
121.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18360 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1444
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3127
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2887
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3127
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2887
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Use

Area
3245
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3245
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 