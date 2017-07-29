Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 27, 2017
Case Number
14679
Amount
$21,244.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

G&H Investment Group, Inc., et al.
3587 Lee Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
G AND H INVESTMENT GROUP INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3381 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
92.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4598 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
800
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
800
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
800
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
800
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
800
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1962
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
805
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
805
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1949
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
976
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
976
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 