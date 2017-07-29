Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 27, 2017
Case Number
14692
Amount
$1,434.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lamont Weakley, et al.
3594 E. 55th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Baldyga, Robert S. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2386 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4375 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
765
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1621
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
765
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1621
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
765
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 