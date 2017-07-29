Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 14704
- Amount
- $21,924.21
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Veronica Maria-Cui, et al.
4777 Davenport Ave.Oakland California 94619
