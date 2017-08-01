Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14709
Amount
$3,741.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Donna M. Morgan, et al.
427 Douglas Blvd.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
5250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 