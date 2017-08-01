Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 14716
- Amount
- $5,001.81
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
YS Holdings 7, LLC
2-13-24 Saiwai-Cho, Fuchu-Shi
Tokyo, Japan 183-0054
