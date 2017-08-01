Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14733
Amount
$4,201.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Second Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, et al.
17 South High Street, C/O Legal Department
Columbus, OH 43215
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3604 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
563
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1802
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1127
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1802
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1846
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 