Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14738
Amount
$2,257.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Irving J. Franklin Realty, Inc.
1404 East 9th St, #302
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6626 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1175
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2350
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2350
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2350
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2350
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
963
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
963
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
963
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
963
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
963
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
482
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 