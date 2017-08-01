Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14749
Amount
$14,575.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Junior Jay, et al.
9995 Cliff Dr
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MMUD- 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10665 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.07400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
46800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1947
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
10665
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
10665
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 