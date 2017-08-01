Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
883500
Amount
$15,789.93
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Premier Restaurant Management Company, et al.
3620 Walnut Hills Ave
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PREMIER RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
440 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD COUNTER 
Neighborhood
27083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.70 
Legal Frontage
41.20 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
5550 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1963
Effective Age
1980
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
440
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 