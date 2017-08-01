Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
883537
Amount
$208.11
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

B. Hall Holdings, Ltd., et al.
16260 South Park Blvd.
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
11 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.36700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2439
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2439
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2439
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2439
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1220
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
600
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 