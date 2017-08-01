Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
883555
Amount
$40,786.30
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Unknown Spouse, if any of James Edgar Exum, et al.
6676 Balsam Dr.
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
39.30 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
3510 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 