Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 31, 2017
Case Number
14776
Amount
$512.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Daisy Rickman, et al.
3797 Shannon Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4800 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP OFFC 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1963
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2400
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2400
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2400
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 