Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
14782
Amount
$12,694.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Cassandra Baldwin, et al.
13704 Carpenter Road
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13469 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FUNERAL HOME 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.58300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
201.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
25412 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3916
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2856
Use Description
MORT-BSM-FAC
Description
BMT
Area
3916
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
Area
3808
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2889
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
1
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
15
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL81
Floor Level
HYDR FRT 6-8K#100FPM

Building Use

Area
2889
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
 