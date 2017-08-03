Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
14785
Amount
$691.09
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gwendolyn Newell, et al.
P. O. Box 22633
Beachwood, OH 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NEWEL, GWENDOLYN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2704 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4900 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
926
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1469
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1235
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
735
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
735
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1235
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 