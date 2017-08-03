Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
14793
Amount
$4,741.72
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ambassador of East Cleveland, Inc., et al.
1811 Knowles St.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
