Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 14797
- Amount
- $4,805.49
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
R&M Properties, LLC, III, et al.
642 Brookwood CourtNorthfield Ohio 44067
