Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 14803
- Amount
- $1,866.75
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Grace & Company of Ohio, LLC, et al.
150 East Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus Ohio 43215
