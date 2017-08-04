Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 883732
- Amount
- $2,447.97
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Matthew M. Howells, et al.
13297 Blazey TrailStrongsville OH 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER RETAIL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 25086
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.15300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6650
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO