Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
883741
Amount
$5,246.80
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

ITMM, Inc.
6105 Hillside Road
Independence OH 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FORTUNE 501, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4502 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
54079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5944 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1125
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1938
Effective Age
1953
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2251
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2251
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2251
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
2251
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 