Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
883752
Amount
$124,406.45
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Brian A. Colvin, et al.
1663 Laughton Circle
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COLVIN, BRIAN A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
96.70 
Legal Frontage
26.20 
Average Depth
97 
Lot Square Ft.
2526 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 