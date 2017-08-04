Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 883752
- Amount
- $124,406.45
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Brian A. Colvin, et al.
1663 Laughton CircleBroadview Heights OH 44147
About your information and the public record.