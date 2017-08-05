Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 3, 2017
Case Number
14836
Amount
$1,634.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Shirley A. Shiveley, et al.
P.O. Box 41205
Brecksville, OH 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RI 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4112 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
SMALL SHOPS 
Neighborhood
22070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7248 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
3280
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
320
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3696
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
Area
416
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 