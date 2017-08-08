Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 14845
- Amount
- $2,146.08
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ohio Attorney General's Office
615 W Superior Ave, 11th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Eric T. Stitt, et al.
4054 Bushnell RoadUniversity Heights Ohio 44118
