Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
14847
Amount
$611.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Maxine Wallace, et al.
15417 Kipling Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES, ADRIAN L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3072 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
893
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1536
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1536
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 