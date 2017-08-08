Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
14858
Amount
$111.60
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John Rogers, et al.
7023 Union Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 