Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
883885
Amount
$981.78
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

KM Progressive Builders & Remodelers, LLC
16500 Southpark Rd
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THE HOLLAND DEVELOPMENT GROUP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
4240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 