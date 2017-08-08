Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 883901
- Amount
- $170,597.57
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank NA, etc.
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Fannie L. Woods, etc., et al.
3276 Cedarbrook Dr.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
