Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
883901
Amount
$170,597.57
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank NA, etc.
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Fannie L. Woods, etc., et al.
3276 Cedarbrook Dr.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
